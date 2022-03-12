3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $246,590

PENNSYLVANIA floorplan with beautiful grey painted Kitchen cabinets, stone tile backsplash, quartz countertops and nickel finish hardware and pendants. Kitchen open to Dining and Great. Spacious Primary bedroom with Sitting area and walk-in closet upstairs. Primary Bath with glass door walk-in shower, double vanity with raised quartz countertops, rectangular sinks, and linen closet. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry on second floor. Oversized one-car garage, patio with storage building. Convenient location in North High Point, minutes from shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 65 is under construction, North facing, estimated to be ready for close in May/June '22. **Virtual Tour is representative of floorplan, not decorator selections** Accepting BEST OFFERS until 12 noon Tuesday, February 22nd. See attachment for BEST OFFER Worksheet, to be completed and emailed to Kate at kboehm@windsorhomes.us