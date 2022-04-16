3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $248,830

PENNSYLVANIA floorplan/middle unit with beautiful grey painted Kitchen cabinets, stone tile backsplash and quartz countertops. Kitchen open to Dining and Great. Spacious Primary bedroom with Sitting area and walk-in closet. Primary Bath with glass door walk-in shower, double vanity with raised quartz countertops, rectangular sinks and linen closet. Two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry on second floor. One-car garage, patio with storage building. Convenient location in North High Point, minutes from shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 13 is under construction, South facing, estimated to be ready for close end of May '22 (correction from July/Aug) **Virtual Tour is representative of floorplan, not decorator selections** BEST OFFERS are due no later than 5pm Wednesday, March 30th. Email attachment for BEST OFFER Worksheet to Sales Agent, Kate. Please call Kate to set up an appointment to visit the neighborhood.