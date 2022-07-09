 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $249,900

One-level living, new construction, ready now! Check out this conveniently located 3BR/2BA split-bedroom plan home with all the great features like luxury vinyl planks, 12"x24" tiles, stainless appliances, and granite counters. Enjoy the flat back yard, a true laundry room, dining space, and covered front porch. Only minutes to dining, shopping, and the highway for easy commutes. Make your appointment today!

