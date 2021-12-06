3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $256,135

Lot # 14- One-story living at it’s best with the Brunswick plan. Greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl flooring makes this home feel so light and airy. Just off the entry way is a Flex area that could be used as dining space, office or formal sitting room and flows right into the kitchen. Enjoy entertaining in this kitchen with its granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. Spacious primary suite is tucked away and the en-suite features a double sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.