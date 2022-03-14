3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $260,752

INDIANA floorplan/end unit townhome with Primary Bedroom on main. Primary Bath with glass door shower, double vanity with raised quartz countertops, rectangular sinks and linen closet. Kitchen has grey painted cabinets, stone tile backsplash and quartz countertops. Two Bedrooms, Loft and Finished Storage room upstairs. One-Car Garage, Patio with Storage Building. Convenient location in North High Point, minutes from shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 66 is under construction, North facing, estimated ready for close May '22. **Virtual Tour is representative of floorplan, not decorator selections** Call/text for appointment to visit community. Accepting BEST OFFERS until 12 noon Wednesday, February 16. See attachment for BEST OFFER Worksheet, to be completed and emailed to Kate at kboehm@windsorhomes.us