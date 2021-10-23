3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $265,000

New Construction, photos are representative, not of the actual property. Estimated completion date 04/01/2022. NO HOA. Spectacular NEW 3-bedroom, 2 bath, and 2 car attached garage home! It will have vaulted ceilings, recess lighting, arch entries, stainless steel appliances, granite in kitchen, granite in bathrooms, soft close/wood cabinets, and it will be professionally landscaped outside. This a custom-built home with 9-foot ceilings and an open concept. Seller is a Licensed NC Real Estate Broker.