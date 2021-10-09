 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $269,900

Looking for a practically brand new townhome with an open concept? Look no further!! This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome located in a newer High Point Community!! Within walking distance to High Point City Lake and super convenient to 74 and 85. Community also has a dog park as well as a playground, this townhome even has a fenced in back yard area! Don't miss this opportunity.

