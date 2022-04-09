Coming Soon in Wrenn Farm~Less than 2 years old~Fabulous Kitchen with modern finishes,Center Island,beautiful Cabinetry,Granite Countertop~Open floorplan~ Great location close to Grandover Resort, Sedgefield are, Greenway & More~ Bedrooms are nice-sized~Relaxing fenced back Patio~Lock & Go Lifestyle!
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
Tony Watlington has been selected by the School District of Philadelphia's Board of Education to replace William R. Hite as the chief executive overseeing a district with 216 schools, 115,000 students and a $3.9 billion budget, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
One person aboard the plane suffered undisclosed facial injuries, WABC-TV in New York reported
A 39-year-old Greensboro woman was arrested Thursday and charged with aiding and abetting.
North Carolina goes to the NCAA championship game after beating Duke in Coach K's final season. Here are best photos from both Final Four games tonight.
Authorities say Rodon Edgar Boswell shot Aron Raymond Smith, 23, of Greensboro, on Dec. 28; Smith died of his injuries Dec. 29.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday morning that the 14-year-old was found safe.
NEW ORLEANS — College basketball waited nearly a half-century for a providential NCAA tournament collision of Duke and North Carolina, for the bracket gods finally to conspire and bring the sport’s premier rivalry to the national championship stage.
Ask a Reporter: When the new Boom aircraft factory is built near Piedmont Triad International Airport will there be noise restrictions about sonic booms over nearby residential areas?
Also, are mobility scooters allowed on the streets?
Human remains were found in the car, which authorities believe 26-year-old Dedrick Bernard Smith was driving when he disappeared.