Open house Saturday (9/16) from 2pm-4pm. Say YES to this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome! The first floor has an amazing open concept that allows the sun to shine bright throughout the entire home! The Beautiful Kitchen features Granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances and a Kitchen Island that the owners are leaving behind. There is Hardwood flooring throughout the entire home on both levels. Both floors have separate thermostats to adjust the indoor temperatures to your liking. This home also includes a Privacy fence to enjoy time on the concrete Patio. Within close proximity to restaurants, highways, grocery stores while still offering privacy. This community also features a gym and a pool for your entertainment! With so many amenities, the only thing you will need to do is move in! Book your showings today!
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $270,000
