PENNSYLVANIA floorplan/middle unit with bright, spacious Primary bedroom, Sitting area and walk-in closet, with two additional bedrooms and laundry on second floor. Grey cabinet Kitchen open to Dining and Great. Wide one-car garage, patio facing trees with storage building. Convenient location in North High Point, minutes from Palladium and Wendover shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 10 is complete & ready for move-in DEC/JAN, South facing. Call/text Kate for an appointment to visit.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $275,000
