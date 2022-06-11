 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $275,000

PENNSYLVANIA floorplan/middle unit with huge Primary bedroom with Sitting Area, two additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry upstairs. Kitchen has beautiful grey painted cabinets, stone tile backsplash and quartz countertops, chrome & nickel finish hardware and fixtures. Oversized one-car garage, patio with storage building. Convenient location in North High Point, minutes from Palladium and Wendover shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 68 is under construction, North facing, estimated close in late August '22. **Virtual Tour is representative of floorplan, not decorator selections** Call/text for an appointment to visit Sat-Wed.

