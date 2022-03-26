3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $275,000

Gently used Townhome, built in 2020 with low HOA's! This immaculate home has all the perks of a new build with the added bonus of owner added storm doors, blinds & garage door opener. It offers a spacious kitchen with solid granite countertops, pantry, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. All kitchen appliances remain, including the refrigerator with an acceptable offer! Downstairs features an open floor plan with large entry and spacious living and dining room. Upstairs has sitting area/reading nook, large bedrooms and laundry. Primary suite is huge and features large walk in closet, plus en-suite bath. Cute covered front porch and nice sized private patio to enjoy the upcoming spring weather. Convenient location for easy commute to highway, shopping, and entertainment. Carefree living with HOA maintaining exterior of the home and lawn. Neighborhood amenities include dog park and a community play ground.