3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $278,250

INDIANA floorplan (end unit) with Primary Bedroom on main. Kitchen has beautiful grey painted cabinets, stone tile backsplash and quartz countertops. Two Bedrooms, Loft and Finished Storage room upstairs. One-Car Garage, Patio with Storage Building. Convenient location in North High Point, minutes from shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 14 is under construction, South facing, estimated ready for close early June '22. **Virtual Tour is representative of floorplan, not decorator selections** Call/text for an appointment to visit.

