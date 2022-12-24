3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $279,000

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Wrenn Farms. The main level boasts an open concept living room, kitchen, and dining area. Complete with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, the kitchen is the central gathering place of the home. Enjoy the outdoor space directly off of the living room. Feel free to fence it in or leave it open and enjoy the wooded area behind the property. Up the stairs you will find 3 bedrooms, each with a step-in closet. The primary suite has a large walk in closet, great natural light, and a bathroom complete with a vanity counter. One bedroom is being used as an office space. Schedule your showing today to experience the friendly community feel of Wrenn Farms!