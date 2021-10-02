3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $280,000

Townhome living at its finest! This immaculate home has all the perks of a new build with the added bonus of owner added storm doors, blinds, garage door opener. You will love the spacious kitchen with solid granite countertops, pantry, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. All appliances remain! Downstairs features open floor plan, office area, and mud room, plus spacious living and dining room. Upstairs has great loft area, large bedrooms and laundry. Primary suite is huge and features giant walk in closet, plus en-suite bath. Fenced in yard adds privacy and space for relaxing or gardening. Convenient location to make for easy commute to highway, shopping, and entertainment. Carefree living with HOA maintaining exterior of the home and lawn. Neighborhood amenities include dog park and a community play ground. HomePro Warranty in place until 3/4/22. See AGENT ONLY REMARKS.