3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $280,500

PENNSYLVANIA floorplan with bright, spacious Primary bedroom, Sitting area and walk-in closet with two additional bedrooms and laundry on second floor. Kitchen open to Dining and Great. Wide one-car garage, patio with storage building. Convenient location in North High Point, minutes from Palladium and Wendover shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 6 is under construction, South facing, backs up to trees. Call/text Kate for an appointment to visit.