3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $289,900

This townhome is waiting for you! Only 2 years old and cute as can be. Great location, close to High Point City Lake Park. Convenient to I-74 and I-85! Hop, skip, and jump to Greensboro and Winston-Salem. This 3BR/2.5 bath home has a nice open floor plan on the main level. The dining room exits to a backyard patio surrounded by a partial privacy fence. Great space for entertaining. Lovely kitchen open to the whole level of living area so you can enjoy friends and family while making a meal. The second-floor Primary Suite features a walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, and a spacious shower, with a private toilet area. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd level. Come on out and see this one to appreciate what it has to offer!!!

