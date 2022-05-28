INDIANA floorplan (end unit) with Primary Bedroom on main. Kitchen has beautiful grey painted cabinets, stone tile backsplash and quartz countertops. Two Bedrooms, Loft and Finished Storage room upstairs. One-Car Garage, Patio with Storage Building. Convenient location in North High Point, minutes from shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 69 is under construction, last North facing lot, estimated ready for close late August '22. **Virtual Tour is representative of floorplan, not decorator selections** Call/text Kate for an appointment to visit.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $294,900
