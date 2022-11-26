 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $294,900

INDIANA floorplan (end unit) with Primary Bedroom on main and Grey cabinet Kitchen. Light filled, South facing Lot backs up to trees!! Convenient location in North High Point, minutes from Palladium and Wendover shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 11 is complete, ready for move-in DEC/JAN. Call/text Kate for an appointment to visit.

