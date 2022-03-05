Lot#54- One-story living at its best with the Brunswick plan. Greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl flooring makes this home feel so light and airy. Just upon entry is a spacious dining room that flows right into the kitchen. Enjoy entertaining in this kitchen with its granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. You can stay warm and cozy by the fireplace in the great room. The lovely primary suite is tucked away and has some great features such as double sink vanity and a large walk-in closet. You will love the covered porch that's a perfect addition to take the entertaining outdoors. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $297,105
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jack Sweeney, a Florida teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet online, has a new aviation-themed target: Russian oligarchs and billionaires.
"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed two Greensboro men.
The cameras, which cost the city $27,500, are installed in several high-crime areas around Greensboro — and more are coming. The cameras are optimized to shoot the rear of passing vehicles and capture the make, model, color, license plate and state that issued the plate.
Greensboro Day basketball player Jackson Noble, Southeast Guilford football player Alex McCalop and Reagan football player Jon Gullette are headed to the U.S. Naval Academy, while Page basketball player Josh Scovens will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Summerfield's Elizabeth Kitley, a center at Virginia Tech, is the ACC women's basketball player of the year.
In nearly four and a half centuries of working the land, tobacco farmers have never had more riding on a crop than they do this year. North Carolina is down to about 1,300 tobacco farms, and many growers say this could be the year that pushes them out of the business.
The "Downtown BORO" program takes effect today, which allows at certain times and areas, people to carry open cups of wine, beer or mixed drinks bought from a bar or restaurant into the streets.
- Updated
This week's recipe roundup features classic New Orleans dishes to help celebrate Fat Tuesday (but they're also great anytime).
The appointments take place between April and July.