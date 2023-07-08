This PENNSYLVANIA floorplan is tucked away in a Cul-de-sac in the townhome community of Copper Glen. It has 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The Primary Bedroom includes Sitting Area, Walk-in Closet, and En Suite with Large Shower and Linen Closet. All Bathrooms and Kitchen have Solid Surface Countertops. There are Two Additional Bedrooms, Laundry, and Full Bathroom on the Second floor. The Kitchen boasts Lots of Counter and Cabinet Space with Bar Seating and good size Pantry. The Great Room and Dining Room are Open to the Kitchen and Patio with Storage space. There is also a Wide One-Car Garage. This Townhome is Conveniently located in North High Point, minutes from Palladium, Wendover shopping, parks, airport, and highway access.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $297,500
