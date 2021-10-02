Lot#6- The Meriwether Plan - This amazing Meriwether floor plan has it all! The main level is perfect for entertaining with this open floor plan. The kitchen features upgraded white cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, and a large island with pendant lights! LVP flooring throughout most common areas. A huge open loft welcomes you as you enter the upstairs. The primary suite is spacious with a walk-in closet that will WOW you! Primary en-suite features garden tub, separate shower, private water closet & linen closet. Buyer to confirm tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify. Offers accepted until Monday 10/4 @ 5PM.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $298,478
A few weeks ago I came home to an empty house and heard strange sounds upstairs.
A new scholarship aimed to help 2021 grads go to community college. Yet for-credit enrollment fell at some Triad schools.
Some local community college officials offered possible reasons for the drop, including stressed college students, rising service industry wages, and shuttered high schools.
'Proud of her ability' to treat patients: Eden DNP Boone dies while on vacation in U.S. Virgin Islands
EDEN — Angela Boone, a nurse practitioner known for her trusted guidance and friendly style with patients, died this week while on vacation in…
The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures.
Dear Annie: My 20-year-old daughter, “Jessica,” was adopted when she was 2 by her mom and her first husband, and I adopted her when she was 15…
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
Two men armed with handguns took an undisclosed amount of money from the business, police said.
Bunker Land Group of Charlotte has applied to rezone 26 acres at West Wendover Avenue and Penny Road, across from the Palladium shopping center, for a proposed 160,000-square-foot commercial development and 180 multifamily residential units, according to the city.
Thomas Faucette was greeted at Peck Elementary School with a banner, balloons, $100, and a giant card that everyone signed.
Also, shouldn't people have their vehicle's lights on when it is raining?