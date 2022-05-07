 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $298,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $298,900

INDIANA floorplan (end unit) with Primary Bedroom on main. Extra living space upstairs with Loft and Finished Storage room, perfect as an office, workout room or large closet. Convenient location in North High Point, minutes from shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 12 is under construction, South facing, estimated ready for close mid JUNE '22. **Virtual Tour is representative of floorplan, not decorator selections** Call/text Kate for an appointment to visit.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in shooting Saturday night, Greensboro police say

2 injured in shooting Saturday night, Greensboro police say

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 2300 block of Randleman Road for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. EMS took both shooting victims to a local hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert