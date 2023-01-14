 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $299,900

NEARLY SOLD OUT>>>INDIANA floorplan (end unit) with Primary Bedroom on main. Kitchen has beautiful Alpine painted cabinets, stone tile backsplash and grey quartz countertops. Two Bedrooms, Loft and Finished Storage room upstairs. One-Car Garage, Patio with Storage Building. Convenient location in North High Point, minutes from Palladium and Wendover shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 8 is complete, South facing. Call/text Kate for an appointment to visit.

