3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $299,900

INDIANA floorplan (end unit) with Primary Bedroom on main. Kitchen will have beautiful Alpine painted cabinets, stone tile backsplash and grey quartz countertops. Loft and Finished Storage (perfect for office or workout space) room upstairs. One-Car Garage, Patio with Storage Building. Convenient location in North High Point, minutes from Palladium and Wendover shopping, parks and highway access. Lot 5 is under construction, South facing. Call/text Kate for an appointment to visit.