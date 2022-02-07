Sellers Request Highest & Best by Tuesday 02/08 at 5pm. Complete update, open and bright. New roof - 2021 ,newer HVAC & water heater, new floor, kitchen, and all bathrooms and back deck is composite. Very convenient to downtown High Point with an almost acre lot. Basement is not included in square footage but is heated and cooled. showing starts 2/5
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $299,900
