3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $299,990

Stunning Townhome built in 2020! Beautiful Upgrades Galore, a must see! Walk inside a Beautiful Living Room with upgraded Vinyl Flooring with Open Loft Area above. Great Dining Space that opens to the upgraded Kitchen with Staggered Upgraded Grey Cabinets with Crown Molding, Perfect Quartz Countertops with space for Bar Stools, Amazing Tile Backsplash! Upgraded Gas Stove that is vented to the Outside, All Stainless Steel Appliances remain, including the Refrigerator! Vaulted Ceiling! Tons of recess lights! Gorgeous Wrought Iron Railing up the stairs and loft area. Perfect Generous size Main Level Primary Bedroom, upgraded cabinetry and Shower in Primary Bathroom. Lovely Walk in Closet Primary Closet. Upstairs have 2 great size bedrooms, a open loft area, Study area that could be made into a bedroom or office, full bath and attic access. This Hoome has a upgarded cable package! This Home is a Must See! Schedule your appointment today!