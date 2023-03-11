Jamestown location with a High Point address. Welcome to your new, luxurious townhome situated on a corner lot! Built in 2019, this stunning property boasts a primary bedroom suite on the main level for added privacy and convenience. The open floor plan seamlessly connects the dining and living room areas, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Upstairs, you'll find two spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a loft area that can be used as an office or entertainment space. This home provides ample storage space, including a two-car garage for added convenience. As part of a community with sidewalks, a dog park, and playground area, you'll be able to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities right at your doorstep. Conveniently located near Jamestown City park and Piedmont Environmental Center, this home offers the perfect blend of luxury and convenience. ** The seller is offering a $2500 closing credit with accpeted offer **