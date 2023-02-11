This stunning three bedroom townhome, built in 2019, is the perfect blend of luxury and convenience. Featuring a primary bedroom on the main level, this property provides ultimate comfort. Enjoy a spacious and light-filled primary bedroom with a large closet and a beautiful en suite bathroom. The open concept living and dining area, with its modern design, is perfect for entertaining and relaxation. The sleek kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample counter space, ideal for cooking and socializing. The townhome also includes a two car garage, providing ample space for your vehicles and storage. Upstairs- loft area with two bedrooms and a full bathroom. EXTRA storage space above the garage. As a corner unit, this property offers a larger outdoor space, perfect for enjoying the beautiful weather. HOA amenities: playground, dog park , and plenty of sidewalks for evening strolls.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $306,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Students following Guilford County Schools' traditional calendar will have more school days the next academic year and in 2024-25 and 2025-26.
GREENSBORO — A 21-year-old Greensboro man was found shot to death early Monday and authorities have charged an 18-year-old with murder.
Seven Dudley High School football players signed their letters of intent on Wednesday, including the school’s all-time sacks leader, another s…
Investigators have seized a lighter, a gas can, a stove and two cellphones from the charred remains of the home, search warrants show.
Noise and drainage issues still exist around the highway, some people say.