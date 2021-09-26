3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $315,000

Just minutes from highway access, eateries, and shopping, this two-story split floor planned home boasts hardwood and tile flooring throughout, granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, multiple cedar closets, custom laundry and pantry spaces, a floor to ceiling tiled shower and porcelain bathtub, granite-topped bathroom vanities, a formal dining room, a tiled fireplace, ceiling fans, landscaping, a covered front entry, a fenced-in backyard, multiple patios, a large deck, a storage shed, and a two-car garage with tile flooring and shelving. This well-maintained home has must-see updates throughout! Schedule your tour today!