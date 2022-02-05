 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $317,136

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $317,136

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $317,136

Lot#106- The Meriwether floor plan is amazing! The main level is perfect for entertaining with this open floor plan. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and a large island. LVP flooring throughout most common areas. A huge open loft welcomes you as you enter the upstairs. The primary suite is spacious and the en-suite with a double sink vanity, separate water closet, and a walk-in closet that will WOW you! Buyer to confirm tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert