3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $317,136

Lot#106- The Meriwether floor plan is amazing! The main level is perfect for entertaining with this open floor plan. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and a large island. LVP flooring throughout most common areas. A huge open loft welcomes you as you enter the upstairs. The primary suite is spacious and the en-suite with a double sink vanity, separate water closet, and a walk-in closet that will WOW you! Buyer to confirm tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.