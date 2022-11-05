3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $325,000

Welcome to this beautiful all brick townhome in The Trellises! Enjoy all of the amenities like the gym, clubhouse, pool and more while leaving the lawncare to someone else! This property is only 5 years old and features many great upgrades. The kitchen wows with granite counters and Kenmore Elite appliances, the refrigerator will stay as well. For the EV enthusiast or anyone looking to charge their car at home, a level 2 charger is included in the attached garage. Enjoy entertaining and grilling on the patio with brick privacy walls. If you're into home entertainment, the living room has wiring for surround sound and mounting brackets in place. All of the shopping and restaurants are just minutes away at the Palladium and Sandy Ridge Farmers Market. Act now and close in time to enjoy the cozy gas fireplace for the holidays!