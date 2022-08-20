3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $330,000

Welcome to the Wrenn Farm community located near Main Street in Jamestown with quaint shoppes and restaurants! This 2020 end-unit, cul-de-sac townhome has just what you're looking for. Walking in the front door, the open layout is instantly inviting with the spacious living room leading into the open kitchen with large island and granite countertops. Walk out of the kitchen on to a paved patio surrounded a grassy area and privacy fence. Enjoy the spacious primary bedroom on the main level with a large shower and walk-in closet. The upstairs has an additional 2 bedrooms as well as a beautifully transformed attic area with extra storage that adds room for a bonus room/office space.