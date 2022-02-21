3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $335,900

A beautifully designed 1 story ranch plan with an option to add a 2nd story space. Bedroom 2 along with a bathroom welcomes you as you enter The Cyprus. Pass through an L-shaped Kitchen with large oversized Kitchen Island. The spacious Great Room in The Cyprus promises to be the envy of friends and family members alike. A large First Floor Owner's Suite includes its own entrance to the Covered Screen Porch. If you choose the optional Second Floor space, you can add additional bedrooms or a large oversized game room. Additional options are available to customize The Cyprus floorplan further.