3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $337,600

The Reeves, one of our newest two-story floorplans,features 1,966 2,246 square feet, 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, a 2 Car Garage and canbe built in 3 different plan variations. The Reeves floorplan features large,open-concept living areas on both floors. Inside you will find massive openGreat Rooms that lead into a large open Kitchen/Dining Nook Area. Also,downstairs is a private Study that is perfect for working from home. Upstairsyou will find an oversized Owners Suite with a sizeable Owners Bath and avery large Walk-In Closet. Also, upstairs is a large open concept Loft, a largeLaundry Room with folding table, and two additional large Bedrooms with largeclosets. Additional options are available to customize The Reeves floorplanfurther.