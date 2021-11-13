 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $339,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $339,900

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $339,900

Brand New One Level Townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a sunroom, 2 car garage. Open floor plan with a lot of upgrades. Vaulted ceilings at Livingroom and Master bedroom. Tile Master Bathroom Shower, Large fenced yard with private area to play. Tile floor at both bathrooms. Great Location close to shopping, restaurants and offices. Southwest School district. Must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News