Homesite#23- Great Habersham floor plan! Enjoy entertaining in the spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, ss appliances, and pantry. While you're in the kitchen you can still entertain guests enjoying the cozy fireplace in the great room. Lovely primary suite located on the main level with fabulous en-suite features double sink vanity, private water closet, 2 linen closets, granite countertops, and enormous walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find two spacious secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro police officers responded at 1:42 a.m. to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after reports of gunshots being heard.
Authorities have not released the relationship between the victims and the suspect.
High Point police find skimmers at Walmart registers, advise customers to check accounts for fraudulent activity
Similar fraudulent activity may also be happening in other local counties, authorities said.
Officers responded late Tuesday afternoon to the area of Comstock Lane after reports of gunshots. Shortly afterward, one person with a gunshot wound arrived to Moses Cone Hospital by private vehicle.
The man was reported missing on Dec. 23.
When Rick Harrison decided to bring his “Pawn Stars” spin-off to Winston-Salem, he figured he would find some interesting items.
The Qorvo Inc. headquarters property in Greensboro was sold for $14.76 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
For Greensboro and Guilford County economic developers, workforce trainers and residential and commercial real-estate firms, 2023 will be a ye…
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 13 through Ticketmaster. Presales are available starting 10 a.m. Jan. 12.
Authorities have not released the suspect's name; no additional suspects are being sought.