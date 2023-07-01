Available immediately! Homesite#23- Great Habersham floor plan! Enjoy entertaining in the spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, ss appliances, and a pantry. While you're in the kitchen you can still entertain guests enjoying the cozy fireplace in the great room. Lovely primary suite located on the main level with fabulous en-suite features double sink vanity, private water closet, 2 linen closets, granite countertops, and an enormous walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find two spacious secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $340,095
