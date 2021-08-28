 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $341,510

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $341,510

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $341,510

WHY DOWNSIZE WHEN YOU CAN RIGHT SIZE! Last new home in Amber Meadows now for sale! The Liberty TwinHome every unit is an End unit, lots of windows! Sunroom, PRIMARY BED & 2 additional bedrooms on main. Huge bonus room, bathroom 3 & floored attic space on 2nd level. great floor plan & awesome location! 10 year structural warranty! Near Palladium. Walk-bike to Bicentennial trails that lead to HP & GSO. Lawn & exterior maintenance included in HOA.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News