3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $343,400

The Bayside, one of our most popular ranch floorplans, ranges in size from 1,680 3,076 sq.ft. and features 3-5 Bedrooms and 2-4 Bathrooms. Bedroom #3 greets you on the left as you enter the front door. Continue through the home to a very large, open Great Room with optional Fireplace. Pass through a sizeable Dining Area as you enter a gorgeous L-Shape Kitchen with island. A large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet is available in the Bayside plan. The Bayside is rounded out by Bedroom 2, another bathroom, and a separate Laundry Room. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room 2nd Floor which allows you to add a Bonus Room, Another Bathroom or even another Bedroom. Additional options are available to customize The Bayside floorplan further.