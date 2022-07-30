 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $350,000

Lot#39- Great Habersham floor plan! Enjoy entertaining in the spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. While you're in the kitchen you can still entertain guests enjoying the cozy fireplace in the great room. Lovely primary suite located on the main level with fabulous en-suite features double sink vanity, private water closet, 2 linen closets, quartz countertops, and enormous walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find two spacious secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets and full bathroom. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify.

