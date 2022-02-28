 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $351,400

The Wagner, one of our newest two-story floorplans, features 2,378 square feet, 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths and a 2 Car Garage. The Wagner floorplan features large, open-concept living areas on both floors. Inside you will find a massive open Great Room that leads into a large open Kitchen. Also, downstairs is an open True Space area that you can use however you see fit. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owners Suite with a sizeable Owners Bath and a very large Walk-In Closet. Also, upstairs is a large open concept Loft and two additional large Bedrooms each with Walk-In Closets. Additional options are available to customize The Wagner floorplan further.

