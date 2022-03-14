The Bayside, one of our most popular ranch floorplans, ranges in size from 1,680 3,076 sq.ft. and features 3-5 Bedrooms and 2-4 Bathrooms. Bedroom #3 greets you on the left as you enter the front door. Continue through the home to a very large, open Great Room with optional Fireplace. Pass through a sizeable Dining Area as you enter a gorgeous L-Shape Kitchen with island. A large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet is available in the Bayside plan. The Bayside is rounded out by Bedroom 2, another bathroom, and a separate Laundry Room. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room 2nd Floor which allows you to add a Bonus Room, Another Bathroom or even another Bedroom. Additional options are available to customize The Bayside floorplan further.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $351,900
Greensboro pastor, restaurant owner held without bail over missed court dates connected to unpaid loans
A bench warrant was issued for Seafood Destiny owner Anthony Knotts on Feb. 18 after he did not show up for a Jan. 3 court date — the latest in a string of missed court dates — over unpaid debts, including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has accrued more than $10,000 in interest, according to court records.
On March 4, OSHA issued two serious and two repeat citations, totaling $170,918 in proposed fines connected to an inspection of the bulk mail processing and distribution center at 3701 W. Wendover Ave.
While in prison April Barber became a certified paralegal and the author of two books. And she is repentant, said Greensboro attorney Don Vaughan, who pushed for the pardon that set Barber free.
President Nido Qubein said the school's Board of Trustees had approved earlier Wednesday morning a commitment to spend the $400 million by 2025, adding that "not one cent" will be borrowed to pay for the projects. While the university has $100 million in debt, it's pushing $800 million in net assets.
Cone officials said they anticipate treating broken bones, pneumonia and chest pain among other ailments. Anyone who requires a hospital stay will be transferred elsewhere. “We still can treat any and all emergencies that come through the door,” said Dr. Courtney Horton, medical director of the facility.
The Double Oaks bed and breakfast was once called the Harden Thomas Martin House. The 6,700-square-foot property was built in 1909 and accepted into the National Register of Historic Places in 1985
Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday revealed its second season of hit Broadway musicals at the new downtown venue.
When Shital Patel accompanied her husband, Henry, to a dental appointment in Leland on July 30, 2020, she was told it would not be long before…
Across the sprawling Greensboro church, workers and volunteers could always hear Brown coming because of his jangling keys. He started with cleaning the preschool when he was 18 and retired as director of housekeeping.
Altogether, the sold-out two-week premiere run in the city from Feb. 23 to March 6 at the Tanger Center grossed more than $3.6 million at the box office. It entertained nearly 46,000 theatergoers during 16 performances, the Tanger Center said.