Cozy 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, single-family, 2-level home with elegant brick/board and batten/shake/vinyl siding, covered porch, and 2-car finished garage at Waterford Springs. (COLOR PKG 3) D.R. Horton Smart Homes come with Kwikset Smartcode888, Front-door Deadbolt; Alarm.com App, 3QOLSYS IQ Panel; Honeywell ZWave Thermostat; Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Dot; Deako Switch at Front Door; Liftmaster MyQ Garage Door Control; and Skybell Video Doorbell D.R. Horton homes at Waterford Springs have a one-year builder warranty--plus a 10-year structural/foundation warranty Waterford Springs has a single point of entry/exit, multiple cul-de-sac lots, and proximity to the time-saving HWY 840 Bypass as well as I-40, I-74, I-73, I-85, and HWY 68 providing convenient access to major medical centers, such as: Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center / Forsyth Medical Center / Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, VA hospitals, as well as shopping, entertainment, universities, and sports centers.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $355,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro man who operated lawn care company pleads guilty to filing false tax return, authorities say
Much of the unreported money stemmed from an elderly customer, who paid more than $1.5 million for lawn care over four years, the Justice Department said.
Memories of Green's Supper Club abound after the popular Greensboro restaurant and oyster bar is demolished
From 1952 to 2012, the iconic club entertained everyone from bikers to businessmen.
Police are investigating the flyers, which were thrown in plastic bags in yards at hundreds of homes.
The ordinance allows people to carry open cups of wine, beer or mixed drinks bought from a bar or restaurant into the streets and sidewalks of downtown.
Sandra Alexander and a former student worked together to create a plastic frame version of the chicken-wire Christmas tree light balls made famous in the Sunset Hills neighborhood.
Police said 50-year-old William Junior Grimes and 50-year-old Tony Hester Vinson, both of Greensboro, died after Grimes drove his 2004 GMC Envoy eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 and struck Vinson's 1960 Ford Thunderbird head-on near South Elm-Eugene Street.
Officers found the man holding the girl at knifepoint and tried to "de-escalate the situation" before he stabbed her, authorities said.
- Updated
The omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading fast, says N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.
Over $800,000 worth of property recovered in multi-agency investigation, Guilford sheriff's office says
Authorities are searching for Devin Lynn Combs, 21, of Kernersville. Combs is wanted for three counts of felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, injury of personal property and injury of real property.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday, authorities say.