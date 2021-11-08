Beautiful brick house with 3 BR and 2.5 baths. This house is full of upgrades. Large kitchen with solid countertops, new stainless appliances with induction stove, new carpets and hardwoods throughout, New roof, new hot water heater and new garage doors. The half bath has recently been renovated. The bedrooms are large with walk in closets and there is crown moldings. This house is a must see. Convenient to bypass, medical facilities and shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $364,900
The Rev. Kermit Wilson Jr., who died in September, also leaves behind three young children.
"When we start talking about quotas or underrepresented or overrepresented or label people, that's not treating everybody fairly," the local entrepreneur said.
Guttman has foremost been the senior rabbi and spiritual leader to Temple Emanuel these past 26 years— a tenure that is a rarity among rabbis. His passion for Judaism has been contagious and is credited with drawing more families to the synagogue. But Judaism also has a call to action for justice — and for the last 26 years that has also guided him through situations where he thought he could make a difference in his community.
Workers secured plywood to the side of Weaver Academy on Thursday afternoon, covering the opening left by yet another vehicle that's crashed into the school. "This cluster of crashes," one city official said, "is highly unusual."
Police said Corinne Langone was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra west in the 2000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road shortly before 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 22 when she ran off the road and hit 43-year-old Anthony Carter of Greensboro, who was on the shoulder of the road, police said. Carter later died at a local hospital.
About 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at M&F Bank, located at 100 S. Murrow Blvd., Suite 100.
Kerry Peay chose to receive a lump sum of $390,000. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $276,326.
UNCG junior Danielle Caiola said she was in the apartment below when she heard the party and saw her ceiling start to break.
Facing 'high levels of stress,' Guilford County Schools announces remote catch up days for Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.
The remote learning days on Nov. 22-23 are the two days before the district's previously scheduled three-day Thanksgiving break.
The young male llama, which roamed High Point's Emerywood neighborhood for several days last week before being captured Thursday morning, has escaped again, this time from the animal rescue facility that was caring for him.