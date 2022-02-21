A beautifully designed Master Down 2 story plan features large Open Living Areas with some really great 2nd Floor Options for additional living spaces. As you enter the Wayne, you are greeted by a Study Office Area perfect for working from home. Pass through the Large Kitchen into an open concept Dining Room and Large Spacious Great Room. A large First Floor Owners Suite includes a large Oversized Owners Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. Upstairs you will find 2 additional Large Bedrooms, an Unfinished Storage Space as well as a Standard Oversized Game Room. Need more space? You can turn the Game Room into a 4th Bedroom or Unfinished Storage Space into a Finished Bonus Room which makes for a perfect Home Gym or Play Room. Additional options are available to customize The Wayne floorplan further.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $367,900
