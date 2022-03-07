Our most popular plan! The Pinehurst accommodates over 2230 square feet while boasting an open floor plan. Enter a foyer adjacent to the formal dining room great for entertaining. The kitchen offers an island that overlooks into the family room where all the action happens! Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling and large walk in closet. All bedrooms are located on 2nd floor to include loft and laundry. Smart home package included!
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $368,490
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jack Sweeney, a Florida teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet online, has a new aviation-themed target: Russian oligarchs and billionaires.
"I’m very fortunate that WFMY News 2 will allow me to focus on my health and battle the uncomfortable and frightening side effects away from work during these months of treatment," Luck said.
The cameras, which cost the city $27,500, are installed in several high-crime areas around Greensboro — and more are coming. The cameras are optimized to shoot the rear of passing vehicles and capture the make, model, color, license plate and state that issued the plate.
Clark guided the Falcons to a NCHSAA Class 3-A title in 2019 and they shared a state championship in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.
Greensboro Day basketball player Jackson Noble, Southeast Guilford football player Alex McCalop and Reagan football player Jon Gullette are headed to the U.S. Naval Academy, while Page basketball player Josh Scovens will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Ask a Reporter: What is the purpose of the new, black painted metal poles going up curbside around town?
Also, what's up with the flashing red stop signs at the Friendly Center?
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed two Greensboro men.
Video captured Mochi wagging his tail as his owner finally embraced him again during their reunion this week. The moment of joy came after the two spent several months — and 200 miles — apart, according to Guilford County Animal Services.
Summerfield's Elizabeth Kitley, a center at Virginia Tech, is the ACC women's basketball player of the year.
The "Downtown BORO" program takes effect today, which allows at certain times and areas, people to carry open cups of wine, beer or mixed drinks bought from a bar or restaurant into the streets.