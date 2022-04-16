 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $369,000

A pleasure to show this fabulous end unit townhome conveniently located to major shopping and highways. This home has all the bells and whistles. Primary Bedroom and two additional bedrooms on the main level plus an amazing bonus room with full bathroom on the 2nd level & a large walk-in floored attic. Wonderful open concept on the main level with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the major living areas. Double sided gas log fireplace opens to the sunroom. Luxury kitchen/Stainless Steel gas stove & attached microwave/granite counters/large pantry/kitchen island ++ Tile in all 3 full bathrooms. 2" blinds throughout. Granite counters in all bathrooms. Large back patio opens to common area. Low HOA includes Exterior Building Maintenance & Exterior Landscaping including the irrigation system. Transferrable Builders Warranty

