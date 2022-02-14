3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $375,000

Lovely High Point mid-century RANCH. oversized tiled entry. Main level Primary b/r with sitting area, high tray ceilings. double closets and jacuzzi in adjoining private space overlooking oversized custom porch featuring electric retractable awning. Large kitchen with oversized island boosting solid wood cabinets, solid surface countertops with eat-in area, large walk-in pantry, laundry room. Living room has high tray ceilings with build-ins, double french doors leading to screened porch overlooking heated pool with waterfall and large deck area. Basement equiped with kitchenette, pantry, bar and LARGE open floor plan to utilize in multiply ways...den, playroom, home office,etc. Dressing room for pool with walk out to pool and deck area. Workshop with abundant storage and shelvling. Double garage ceiling is high to accomdate camper, etc., and has sink for clean-ups. This home has abundant storage and offers two levels of openness for optimal entertaining.