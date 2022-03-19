This Pinehurst Plan boasts a front porch with a Partial Stone Exterior. You will love this 3 Bedroom Home with 2.5 Bathrooms. The Family Room features a Gas Fireplace with Slate Surround. Cheyenne Rock Oak, Revwood Flooring stretches across the first floor of the home. This flooring is very durable and prevents damage from scratches. The Kitchen features an Island with Cane Sugar Cabinetry and Stainless-Steel Appliances with a Gas Range for your many cooking pleasures. The New Caledonia Granite Countertops and Tile Backsplash are a must see and compliment this space very well! The Primary Bedroom is located on the 2nd Floor and features a Vaulted Ceiling. Each bedroom is prewired for Ceiling Fans as well. The Upstairs Loft is very spacious and includes a closet to place additional items. This home is a must see! Don't forget to ask how you can receive $5,000 seller paid closing costs. Schedule your appointment today to see this home.
3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $381,490
